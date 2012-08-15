Edwardsville, IL., Aug. 15, 2012 . . . Join The Goddard School in Edwardsville and LifeTouch on Sat., Aug. 18 at 6:45 p.m. as they sponsor a free Kids Race as part of the annual Edwardsville Rotary Criterium events.

The Kid’s Race is open to four age-group categories: Ages 3 & Under, Ages 4-6, Ages 7-9 and Ages 10-11. The races are first come first serve, will be held rain or shine and are open to the first 100 children in each age category. The first 100 kids receive a free t-shirt. Helmets are required on all participating children. To register for the race, visit the registration desk located in the Main Street parking lot adjacent to Lo Cal Café in downtown Edwardsville on race day, Sat., August 18 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Kid’s Race is part of the Stifel Nicolaus Edwardsville Rotary Criterium, produced by the Edwardsville Rotary Club as a community-wide event and fundraising program. The events kick-off at 3 p.m. with pro bike races on Main Street. A free concert will be held in front of the Court House from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring live music by Borderline and Crazy Chester.

Article continues after sponsor message

A pub crawl will also be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring food and drink specials at 11 local establishments in the downtown area. Tickets for the pub crawl are $25 and include a free t-shirt and an Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Stadium Cup. All proceeds from the pub crawl benefit the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club’s Boundless Playground and the Edwardsville Rotary. To purchase tickets, call S.J. Morrison at (618) 558-3062, Zhanell Enloe (618) 920-9115, Rachel Case (618) 520-7467 or Tara Riggs at (618) 580-7470. Check in for the pub crawl is at Township Grocer on Main Street between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sponsors of the events include Stifel Nicolaus, the City of Edwardsville and SIUE Cougars. The sponsors for the Kid’s Race include The Goddard School in Edwardsville and LifeTouch.

For more information about cycling competitions or registration information, please visit www.edwardsvillecriterium.com.

The Goddard School located in Edwardsville is part of Goddard Systems, Inc. Recently named #1 Childcare Franchise in the United States, by Entrepreneur magazine, for the 11th consecutive year and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales), by Franchise Times, for the fifth consecutive year (October 2011); Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI) is expanding The Goddard School® network throughout the United States. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, GSI currently licenses 360+ franchised schools with more than 43,000 students in 34 states. With a successful system in place and dedicated franchisees, GSI is the acknowledged leader in franchised childcare and a premier childcare provider in the United States.

More like this:

Related Video: