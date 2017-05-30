EDWARDSVILLE - "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!"

The popular jazz song from the 1920s and its quirky lyrics is brought to mind when thinking about the City of Edwardsville's Ice Cream Social event happening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Edwardsville City Park on 101 S Buchanan St.

The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department invites the entire community to welcome Summer with the event. Thanks to the generosity of Prairie Farms, who donated the ice cream, all of the frozen treats will be given away for free Tuesday afternoon.

The Pig on a Wing food truck will also be at the event so guests can grab dinner before enjoying their free dessert.

For more information about the event, please visit the event page on Facebook, view our Community Calendar listing for the event, or call the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 692-7538.

