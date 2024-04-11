ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital is serving as host to a heart screening event in the hospital’s Connector Lobby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

BJC HealthCare is offering free blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose screenings with an evaluation by a healthcare professional. Additionally, there will be team members from Siteman Cancer Center to talk about your options for colon cancer screening.

There will be take-home stool tests* and plenty of information on cancer prevention and early detection for colon, lung, breast, and prostate cancer, including a large model of a colon that includes more information inside.

*Stool-testing kits and postage will be provided free of charge, but recipients will be subject to payment for lab processing. Lab processing of stool tests is covered by most health insurance plans. Must be 18 or older.

The large, walk-through colon will provide educational materials on cancer prevention.

