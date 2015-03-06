Join WellSpring Resources for a fun and free workshop about healthy living on a budget. The Healthy Lifestyle Workshop with be held at WellSpring Resources' Alton office (2615 Edwards Street, Alton) on March 27 from 6 - 8 p.m.

During this workshop, Nutrition Coach Aida Moussalli will share her advice for living a healthy and affordable lifestyle. She is also knowledgeable about diets for medical conditions, such as diabetes, and food allergies.

The workshop is one of many community workshops that WellSpring Resources will present through its new Open Door Services program. Open Door Services helps customers by providing immediate access to services for individuals facing multiple barriers, and helping individuals and families navigate the human services system to address emergency needs. The program is funded in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

You do not have to be a WellSpring consumer to participate in this workshop, but registration is required. To register, please contact Lindsay Arnold at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2140 or larnold@wellspringresources.co .

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring's compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring's mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.





