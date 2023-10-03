ALTON - Alton Main Street and Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau along with presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy invite you to a free concert at the new Alton Godfrey Rotary Park, located across the street from Alton City Hall at 101 E. 3rd Street in Alton.

Funky Butt Brass Band will perform on Friday, October 6; the concert is free to attend and will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. The band was formed in 2008 by six talented musicians who respect and revere the New Orleans brass band tradition. FBBB takes traditional New Orleans brass tunes and sprinkles in their own brand of special Saint Louis musical magic. At any given gig, you’ll also hear some Chicago blues, Memphis soul, Southern rock and St. Louis R&B.



“We are grateful to Simmons Hanly Conroy for providing this opportunity that allows us to bring these great acts to Alton, which we anticipate will draw a big crowd from across the river to experience everything that Alton has to offer,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

Attendees are advised to bring a blanket to spread on the lawn or a lawn chair to place on 3rd Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event. Food & beverages will be available for purchase on-site from Cafe 111, Gumbo 2 Geaux, Food Revival Food Truck, Rays Soul Touching Tacos, Big Boys Q, and Mo'z Sweet Treats. Alternatively, attendees are encouraged to pick up a carry-out meal from their favorite Downtown Alton dining establishment on their way to the concerts.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany, at sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

