Free email marketing workshop January 18 from 3pm-5pm at Madison Communications located at 21668 Double Arch Rd, Staunton. This workshop is sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership and Madison. Topics to be covered include: What is permission-based email marketing?

How to create your list of email addresses

Tips on getting your emails opened.

Best practices in email marketing.

Tracking results and what to do with this information. Article continues after sponsor message Guest speaker Steve Robinson is Constant Contact's small business expert in Illinois and Wisconsin, with over 30 years of experience. To register online visit

http://gomadison.com/events/E-Retail_Business_Workshop or call Courtney Wood

