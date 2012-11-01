Free Diabetic Foot Screenings Offered at Saint Clare’s Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. (Alton, IL) – In recognition of American Diabetes Month, free diabetic foot screenings will be offered to area residents Tuesday, November 13 at the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, located at Saint Clare’s Hospital’s Center, 915 East Fifth Street. John Lindsay, D.P.M., AACFAS, Board Certified Podiatrist, will be performing the exams. Individuals with diabetes or poor circulation in the feet are at risk for foot ulcers or wounds that are difficult to heal. Article continues after sponsor message If you have diabetes, follow these guidelines to take care of your feet: Inspect your feet – top, bottom and between your toes – every day for sores and cuts. Use a mirror or ask someone to help you look. Another option is to visit a podiatrist (foot care specialist) for care.

Wash your feet daily with mild soap and warm, NOT HOT, water. Don't soak your feet, which can dry skin and cause it to crack.

Dry your feet gently with a soft towel. Don't forget between your toes.

If you have dry skin, use a lotion without perfume to moisturize.

Pay attention — if a sore doesn't heal in two days, call your doctor.

Wear good, well-fitting shoes and clean cotton or wool socks. Break in new shoes gradually by wearing them for short periods of time. If you can't find a pair of shoes that fit comfortably, ask your physician to refer you to a specialist who can provide corrective shoes or inserts.

Never walk barefoot or wear sandals. The screenings will start at 9 a.m., by appointment. To register, please call 618-465-2264. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip