Free Depression & Anxiety Screening
Area residents can participate in free depression and anxiety screenings by licensed mental health professionals on Friday, October 11 on the campus of Saint Clare’s Hospital.
Prior to the confidential screenings, a special public education program developed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) called “In Our Own Voice” will be presented by NAMI members, who will share compelling personal stories about living with mental illness and achieving recovery. The program will be held in the first floor Auditorium of Saint Clare’s Professional Building at 10:30 a.m.
To request a screening appointment or to register for the program, please call 474-6240.
Clinical depression is a common medical illness affecting more than 19 million American adults each year. Like screenings for other illnesses, depression screenings should be a routine part of healthcare. “Depression is a common and treatable health condition,” says Susanne Ringhausen, Director of Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services.
“Contrary to common belief, major depression need not be preceded by significant emotional trauma.”
According to Mental Health America, people suffering from depression often experience some of these key symptoms:
- A persistent sad, anxious or "empty" mood
- Sleeping too little, early morning awakening, or sleeping too much
- Reduced appetite and weight loss, or increased appetite and weight gain
- Loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed
- Restlessness or irritability
- Difficulty concentrating, remembering or making decisions
- Fatigue or loss of energy
- Thoughts of death or suicide
For information about Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services, please call 618-474-6240 or visit: http://www.sahc.org/centers/psychologicalservices.aspx
