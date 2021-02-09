Free COVID-19 Testing Available At State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Bond
Bond County Fairgrounds-Greenville
February 14
8 am – 4 pm
Madison
First United Presbyterian Church-201 E. Church St. Collinsville
February 9
8 am – 4 pm
Bread of Life Church- 5000 Humbert Rd. Alton
February 11
8 am – 4 pm
Madison County Health Department-101 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River
February 13
8 am – 4 pm
CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services- 2106 Madison Ave. Granite City
February 14
8 am – 4 pm
Monroe
Monroe County Annex Building-901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo
February 10
8 am – 4 pm
St. Clair
4601 State St.- 4601 State St. East St. Louis
February 11-14
8 am – 4 pm
Dupo Fire House-501 Columbia Rd. Dupo
February 9
8 am – 4 pm
McKendree University – The Hett- 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon
February 10
8 am – 4 pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.
http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
