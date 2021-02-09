Free COVID-19 Testing Available At State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. Bond Bond County Fairgrounds-Greenville

February 14

8 am – 4 pm Madison First United Presbyterian Church-201 E. Church St. Collinsville

February 9

8 am – 4 pm Bread of Life Church- 5000 Humbert Rd. Alton

February 11

8 am – 4 pm Madison County Health Department-101 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River

February 13

8 am – 4 pm CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services- 2106 Madison Ave. Granite City

February 14

Monroe Monroe County Annex Building-901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo

February 10

8 am – 4 pm St. Clair 4601 State St.- 4601 State St. East St. Louis

February 11-14

8 am – 4 pm Dupo Fire House-501 Columbia Rd. Dupo

February 9

8 am – 4 pm McKendree University – The Hett- 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon

February 10

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.