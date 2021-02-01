Free COVID-19 Testing Available At State Mobile Testing Sites In Southern Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. Bond Bond County Fair Grounds - Greenville

February 2 and 7

8 am-4 pm Madison Bethalto Christian Church- 724 E. Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto, IL

February 1

8 am- 4pm Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex-1634 7th St. Madison, IL

February 3

8 am – 4 pm SIU Soccer Stadium-3345 Stadium Dr. Edwardsville, IL

February 5

8 am – 4 pm Madison County Health Department-101 E. Edwardsville Rd. Wood River, IL

February 7

8 am – 4 pm Monroe Monroe County Annex Building- 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo, IL

February 2 and 6

8 am – 4 pm St. Clair 4601 State St. East St. Louis, IL

February 1 and February 4-7

8 am-4 pm McKendree University - The Hett- 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon, IL

February 3

8 am – 4 pm House of Prayer to All Nations-5503 N. Park Dr. Washington Park, IL

February 4

8 am – 4 pm Washington Washington County Fairgrounds-810 E. Holzhauer Dr. Nashville, IL

February 6

8 am – 4 pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.