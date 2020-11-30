Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Bond
December 5-6
Bond County Fairgrounds
Bond County Fairgrounds
Greenville
8am – 4pm
Madison
December 1-2
Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex
1634 7th St.
Madison
8am – 4pm
Marion
November 30 – December 6
Marion County Fairgrounds
1800 Fairgrounds Rd.
Salem
8am – 4pm
Monroe
December 3-4
Monroe County Annex Building
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
November 30
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
December 5
Macedonia Baptist Church
1400 E. Broadway
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
December 6
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
