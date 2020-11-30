SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bond December 5-6 Bond County Fairgrounds Bond County Fairgrounds Greenville 8am – 4pm Madison December 1-2 Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex 1634 7th St. Madison 8am – 4pm Marion November 30 – December 6 Marion County Fairgrounds 1800 Fairgrounds Rd. Salem Article continues after sponsor message 8am – 4pm Monroe December 3-4 Monroe County Annex Building 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm St. Clair November 30 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 5 Macedonia Baptist Church 1400 E. Broadway East St. Louis 8am – 4pm December 6 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

