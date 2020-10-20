GODFREY – Free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will continue Tuesday on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

“The idea is to bring this public health service to the people, so it’s easy and convenient,” Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra said Monday. “The state’s totals are climbing again, and our region is trending up. More testing, especially of symptomatic and asymptomatic people alike, gives us a better baseline for understanding how the virus is circulating in our communities.”

The program, previously held behind Godfrey Village Hall, was moved to L&C’s campus to avoid excess traffic congestion during early voting.

“We just really appreciate the college working with the village,” Sichra said. “They’re a good community partner to have.”

L&C President Ken Trzaska said the college was pleased to be able to assist.

“Being a solid and dependable community partner and advocate is core to our mission and purpose at Lewis and Clark,” he said. “We are pleased to serve in a capacity to provide a space for COVID testing on campus.”

Testing will continue Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at no charge. Vehicles should access the test site via the north entrance of campus near the Security Building and follow signs to the designated parking area.

The tests being administered aren’t as uncomfortable as some, said Jermone Jones, site manager for HR Support, which has been contracted by the state to administer the program.

“These aren’t as invasive as the tests that go all the way to the back of your nostril,” he said. “We go about a centimeter deep into the nose.”

Jones added that results are received by phone in approximately four to six days, but it can be sooner. The Madison County Health Department then conducts contact tracing for any positive results.

“Stay aware,” Jones added. “Stay safe. Get tested.”

