Free Computer Courses Beginning at Senior Services Plus

Agency partnering with Village of Bethalto and Lewis & Clark Community College

Beginning September 8, 2014, Senior Services Plus will be offering free computer courses for senior citizens 55 or older. Instructor Jeff Allsman of the Village of Bethalto will be teaching courses for both beginner's and for intermediate skill levels.

On Mondays in September (September 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th) from 10:00am-11:00am, "Basic Computer & Internet" will be offered. This course will focus on the essentials for working with a laptop, including how to start up, use of a mouse and keyboard, and the use of a search engine.

On Wednesday evenings, intermediate level courses are available. On September 3rd and September 10th, from 6:00-8:00pm, "Using an iPad" will be offered. To attend this course, the individual must bring their own tablet. While the class focuses on the iPad, the instructor will be able to discuss the functions of other makes of tablet.

"Using your Digital Photos" will be offered on September 17th and September 24th from 6:000-8:00pm. This course will cover how to use a digital camera, how to transfer and store photos to the computer, and how to share photos with others.

The courses offered will be hands on, and the instructor will use a follow along approach. Each participant will also receive a take home manual on their subject. Senior Services Plus is able to provide these courses due to a "Digital Divide" grant through both the Village of Bethalto and Lewis & Clark Community College's Adult Education Program.

Space is limited for all courses. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For additional information or to sign up, call 618-465-3298, extension 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

