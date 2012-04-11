Alton Bell Community Credit Union will be hosting a community shredding and electronics recycling day. Working together with DNT Shredding Co. and CJD E-Cycling, the credit union will offer all members of the community an opportunity to safely destroy documents that include sensitive data and recycle various electronics and appliances. The best part…….these services will be Free. Stop by the credit union for more details or call 618-462-3413.

WHEN: Saturday, April 21st - 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Alton Bell Community Credit Union (2 West Broadway – At the corner of Broadway and Market St.-across the street from Lincoln-Douglas Square)

