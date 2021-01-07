COLLINSVILLE - Access of healthy food has a major influence on overall health and well-being of individuals and families. One in five Illinoisans has low access to food and recent reports identify 270,353 Illinoisans live in food deserts. Many families facing food access issues may also be facing issues of limited transportation, limited financial resources, and other realities of poverty. Fight hunger by planting community gardens.

Join this free webinar on January 20 at 1:00 p.m. to learn all the steps in creating a Community Garden.

The webinar will cover:

  • How to start a garden.
  • How to Secure land, volunteers, community support, water source, and zoning
  • How to find funding and grant resources
  • How to organize a planning committee

Extension provides expert experience on growing, harvesting, storing, cooking, controlling weeds and insects, and constructing raised beds.

Register online at: https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=22778

