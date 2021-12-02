Free Classes Offered To Eligible Individuals At SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Adult Education Campus
SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Adult Education is enrolling now for FREE classes at Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Road in Granite City.
FREE educational, vocational and transitional career services are offered to eligible individuals from Madison, St. Clair, Randolph, Washington, Clinton, Bond, and Monroe Counties.
The following programs are currently enrolling for Spring 2022:
- High School Equivalency (formally GED) test preparation classes
- Tutoring
- English as a Second Language classes
- Spanish Language High School Equivalency classes
- Health Care Bridge to Nurse Assistant Certification
- Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) – Precision Machine Technology (PMT)
- Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) - Certified Nursing Assistant
- Welding
- Warehousing and Distribution
- Forklift Training Certification
- Career Pathways course
- Job Skills course
- Transition to college and/or workforce services
To learn more about upcoming SWIC classes in the Granite City area contact SWIC Adult Education and Literacy Department at 618-797-7397or via email at infoadulted@swic.edu.
Stay connected with SWIC SWGCC via the web at www.swic.edu/community/adult-education/ and on social media via Facebook @swicadultedswgcc and Instagram @swicadulted_swgcc.
