CARLINVVILLE - Are you interested in selling food made in your home kitchen? Our Market at the Plaza and University of Illinois Extension invite you to a free class titled "Selling Food Made In Your Home Kitchen: Illinois Cottage Food Law." This informative session will take place on June 11, 2024 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Macoupin County Extension Office, located at 60 Carlinville Plaza, Carlinville, IL. The class is free.

This timely class is designed for growers and vendors who wish to explore the possibilities of selling their homemade foods at farmers markets and beyond. Participants will learn about the latest legislation related to the Illinois Cottage Food Law, which governs the sale of homemade food products. The class will cover essential safety standards and compliance requirements to ensure that all cottage food products are safe, healthy, and enjoyable for consumers.

The presenter for the class will be Lisa Peterson, Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator. Topics to be discussed include:

Overview of the Illinois Cottage Food Law

Guidelines for preparing and selling homemade foods

Safety standards and compliance requirements

Best practices for selling at farmers markets and other venues

The session will provide valuable insights and practical advice from experts, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone considering starting a cottage food business. Whether you're a seasoned vendor or just getting started, this class will equip you with the knowledge needed to successfully navigate the regulations and ensure the quality of your products.

Don't miss this chance to learn about the opportunities and requirements of selling homemade foods in Illinois. To register for the free class or for more information, please contact the Macoupin County Extension Office at (217) 854-9604 or uie-cjmm@illinois.edu.

The class is jointly sponsored by Our Market at the Plaza, a cooperative grocery created to promote healthy, fresh food availability and support local residents and area food producers, and University of Illinois Extension, a leader in providing research-based information and programs that help individuals, families, and communities solve problems, develop skills, and build a better future.

Join us and take the first step towards turning your culinary creations into a successful business!

