JERSEYVILLE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a Jerseyville business duo has decided it’s their mission to educate people about risk factors and resources at their first Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, two breast cancer survivors will speak at 5:30 p.m. at Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville. The hour-long seminar, hosted by Maven Makeup + Skincare Co., will empower people to take control of their health. Maven owners Hannah Hutchinson and Kendelle Stahlschmidt decided to organize the seminar in honor of their many clients and friends who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“We want to give them some information,” Stahlschmidt said. “I feel like people sometimes don’t have the information and don’t have the resources to maybe know what they’re looking for or why they would be looking for that, or a ‘it won’t happen to me’ mentality.”

The two women knew about the importance of mammograms and self-examinations, but they were surprised when a client shared some sobering information about breast cancer risk. Bridget Pargulski, a breast cancer advocate and founder of Iowa Army of Pink, came to the salon for her normal appointment. While chatting, she mentioned that breast density affects the risk of developing breast cancer.

Stahlschmidt and Hutchinson try to stay informed about women’s health, especially as younger women themselves. But this was news to them. If they didn’t know this fact about breast cancer, how many other people were missing important information about their own health? The women decided they needed to help fill in those gaps.

“We are hosting two speakers at the event, with them focusing on early detection of breast cancer and the importance of breast density and how that affects you with your risk of cancer and early detection,” Hutchinson explained.

Pargulski herself will speak, followed by Heather Chambers, a certified breast health navigator. Both Pargulski and Chambers are survivors, so they will also share their own stories and local resources.

While the company Maven Makeup + Skincare Co. doesn’t have any specific ties to breast cancer awareness, it’s important to the owners to give back to the community. This cause has also become more personal to them in the past few months after a close friend’s life was turned upside down by a diagnosis.

“Everyone knows someone that’s been personally affected, or they’ve been personally affected by breast cancer,” Stahlschmidt said. “And we feel like if we can help in even a small way, we want to do that.”

Hutchinson noted that educating yourself and advocating for your health is of “utmost importance,” but it can be overwhelming. They hope the Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar will help inform and — just as importantly — support people as they learn to take care of themselves.

“Giving back is something that Kendelle and I, we’re always looking for new ways to do that in our community,” Hutchinson added. “We love our jobs. We love getting to serve our community, so finding new ways that we can lend a hand and help out and help educate women, it’s vital.”

The Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar is open to the public. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville. Check out the official Facebook event page for more information. To learn more about Maven Makeup + Skincare Co., visit their official website at MavenMakeupProfessionals.com.

