Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, the United States Small Business Administration and the City of Staunton would like to invite business owners, entrepreneurs, or any interested person to participate in their informative Free Affordable Care Act Workshop. The Seminar will be held Tuesday, September 10 from 9:00-10:00am at MEDP 111 West Main Street, Staunton.

Presenter Dennis Foldenauer, Economic Development Specialist of SBA, will discuss upcoming provisions for 2014 and 2015, health care tax credits, SHOP = Small Business Health Options Program, along with other myths and facts associated with ACA.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This is a topic on every business's radar both large and small. The Partnership wants to assist our business community in getting all the information they need to be ready," said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht. "This workshop is free to everyone and we encourage everyone to take the time to attend."

A light breakfast will be provided by the City of Staunton from 8:30-9:00am. Space is limited, so contact MEDP today at 618-409-6044 or visit macoupinpartners.com. Registration deadline is Friday, September 6.

More like this: