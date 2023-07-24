SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois State Fair invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 13, 2023. This annual event offers exciting events, programs, and music. It concludes with a parade led by state officials and IDVA Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn along with veterans’ organizations, JROTC teams, and IDVA staff. This year’s theme is “No One Fights Alone.”

Veterans and their families can show any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.

The schedule of events is as follows:

10:00 a.m. JROTC competition begins

10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Veteran Benefit Expo: The Shed

Article continues after sponsor message

11:00 a.m. Main Program

11:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Entertainment: Lincoln Stage

3:00 p.m. JROTC Award Ceremony

4:00 p.m. Veteran Parade: Grandstand Avenue

The Benefits Exposition includes information about benefits, services and activities for veterans and their family members from the IDVA, state and federal agencies, veteran service organizations and non-profits.

The JROTC drill teams will be awarded first, second, and third prize with a monetary gift and plaque provided by the service organizations.

The mission of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is to empower veterans and their families to thrive. We do this by assisting them in navigating the system of federal state and local resources and benefits; by providing long-term health care for eligible veterans in our Veterans’ Homes; and by partnering with other agencies and non-profits to help veterans address education, mental health, housing, employment, and other challenges. For more information, visit: https://veterans.illinois.gov/

More like this: