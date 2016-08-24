

Theme days will provide select fairgoers with free admission to fairgrounds

Du Quoin, IL. – This year the Du Quoin State Fair has four theme days that will provide FREE admission to select fairgoers.

On Friday, August 26th, the Du Quoin State Fair celebrates the opening of the fair with College Night. All college students who show a valid student ID will receive free admission to the fairgrounds.

On Sunday, August 28th, the Du Quoin State Fair will honor all veterans and their immediate family members with free admission to the fair. Veterans must show their military identification at the gate. Also any Southern Illinois University students, faculty/staff, and members of the SIU Alumni Association will receive free admission to the fairgrounds. Look for special SIU activities throughout the fairgrounds, including a very special meet & greet with the SIU football team!

On Wednesday, August 31st, the Du Quoin State Fair welcomes all senior citizens age 60 and over to the fairgrounds. These fairgoers will receive free admission at the gate.



On Sunday, September 4th, the Du Quoin State Fair invites all police officers, firefighters, and EMTs to the fairgrounds. First responders who show their badge at the gate will receive free admission to the fairgrounds.

This year the Du Quoin State Fair will implement a $2 admission fee for all adults, age 13 – 59, attending the Du Quoin State Fair. Kids 12 and under will receive free admission to the fair.

2016 Du Quoin State Fair Theme Days:

Friday, August 26: College Night



Saturday, August 27: Governor’s Day



Sunday, August 28: Veterans Day / SIU Day



Monday, August 29: Youth in Agriculture Day



Tuesday, August 30: Democrat Day



Wednesday, August 31: Senior Day



Thursday, September 1: Illinois Tourism Day



Friday, September 2: Sponsor Appreciation Day



Saturday, September 3: Coal Heritage Day



Sunday, September 4: First Responder Day



Monday, September 5: Family Day



For more information about the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair, check us out online:

Website: www.duquoinstatefair.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DuQuoinStateFair

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DQStateFair

