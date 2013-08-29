Free ACA Workshop - Final Days to Register Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Affordable Care Act and how it will affect your business. * Myth: All employers will be required to buy health insurance for their employees under the Affordable Care Act. * Myth: Since my state hasn't set up its own health exchange, the Affordable Care Ace doesn't apply to me. Article continues after sponsor message * Myth: HHS is eliminating employee choice in Small Business Health Care Option Program (SHOP) marketplaces. * Myth: The Affordable Care Act is causing health insurance rates to rise. Find out the Facts to these myths and more by attending MEDP's sponsored SBA Affordable Care Act Workshop! The Seminar will be held Tuesday, September 10 from 9:00-10:00AM at Macoupin Economic Development Partnership office 111 West Main Street, Staunton. Registration and light breakfast from 8:30-9:00AM. The workshop is hosted by MEDP, sponsored by the City of Staunton and presented by U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Registration deadline is Friday, September 6. Sign up online by clicking on the workshop listed under the calendar of events, by calling 618-409-6044 or by emailing courtney@macoupinpartners.com More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip