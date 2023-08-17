ALTON - Alton Main Street and Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau along with presenting sponsor Simmons Hanly Conroy are pleased to announce two free concerts at the new Alton Godfrey Rotary Park, located across the street from Alton City Hall at 101 E. 3rd Street in Alton, Illinois. Both concerts are free to attend and will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Aaron Kamm & the One Drops will perform on Friday, August 18th. Hailing from St. Louis, MO, AKOD merges flavors of Roots Reggae and Mississippi River Blues and infuses them with improv-laced jams, and soulful vocals. With their high-energy performance and unique sound, Aaron Kamm and the One Drops are a must see as they tour their way across the country for concerts and festivals.

At Friday’s event beverages will be available for purchase from Cafe 111, and the following food trucks and booths will be on-site: Ray’s Soul Touching Tacos, Big Boys Q, Food Revival Food Truck, Mo'z Sweet Treats, Gumbo 2 Geaux, and Rolling Dogs.



The Funky Butt Brass Band concert at the same venue which was rained out in July has been rescheduled for Friday, October 6th. The band was formed in 2008 by six talented musicians who respect and revere the New Orleans brass band tradition. The FBBB takes traditional New Orleans brass tunes and sprinkles in their own brand of special Saint Louis musical magic. At any given gig, you’ll also hear some Chicago blues, Memphis soul, Southern rock and St. Louis R&B.



“We are grateful to Simmons Hanly Conroy for providing this opportunity that allows us to bring these great acts to Alton, which we anticipate will draw a big crowd from across the river to experience everything that Alton has to offer,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

Attendees are strongly advised to bring a blanket to spread on the lawn or a lawn chair to place on 3rd Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic during the event. Food & beverages will be available for purchase on-site, or attendees are encouraged to pick up a carry out meal from their favorite Downtown Alton dining establishment on their way to the concerts.

“Alton Godfrey Rotary created this beautiful park to celebrate our club’s 100th anniversary, and we are so pleased to see the space utilized in this way to bring the community together for music overlooking the river,” said Antione Williams, President of Alton Godfrey Rotary.

To get involved with the many ways that Alton Main Street volunteers are working to promote the district and improve the quality of life in our community, please contact Executive Director Sara McGibany, at sara@altonmainstreet.org. For full details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com

