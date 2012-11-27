Learn how to get Veteran’s Benefits or Medicaid Coverage for your long term care while protecting your home and hard earned money.  Also, how Veterans and their spouses can get up to $24,228/year tax free to pay for long term care.  Illinois adopted new rules as of January 1, 2012 that affects all planning, so call us at (618)251-3300 to reserve your seat and receive a FREE copy of our “Consumer’s Guide to Long Term Care Planning & Estate Planning.”  We will be at the following locations at 3pm & 7pm on these dates:   

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, December 4 2012:  Drury Inn, 602 North Bluff Road, Collinsville

Wednesday, December 5, 2012:  Holiday Inn, 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

Thursday, December 6, 2012:  Comfort Inn, 3080 South St. Rt. 157, Edwardsville  

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Supporting Those Who Are Grieving On Aug. 30 - National Grief Awareness Day

4 days ago - Governor Pritzker Encourages Eligible Families To Apply For Utility Assistance

4 days ago - October Is College Changes Everything Month In Illinois

Aug 31, 2023 - Riverbend Resources If You Struggle With Addiction

Aug 29, 2023 - Anderson Healthcare Announces New Chief Financial Officer

 