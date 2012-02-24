Learn how to get Veteran’s Benefits or Medicaid Coverage for your long term care while protecting your home and hard earned money.  Also, how Veterans and their spouses can get up to $24,228/year tax free to pay for long term care.  Illinois adopted new rules as of January 1, 2012 that affects all planning, so call us at (618)251-3300 to reserve your seat and receive a FREE copy of our “Consumer’s Guide to Long Term Care Planning & Estate Planning.”  We will be at the following locations at 3pm & 7pm on these dates:   

Tuesday, March 6, 2012:  Tony’s North 208 S. State St., Jerseyville
Wednesday, March 7, 2012: The Hampton Inn 5723 Heritage Crossing Drive, Glen Carbon
Thursday, March 8, 2012: The Holiday Inn 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

