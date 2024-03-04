GODFREY - It was an exciting afternoon for students at Evangelical Elementary School as they welcomed two special guests.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, Cardinals mascot Fredbird and former Cardinals pitcher Al Hrabosky stopped by Evangelical to talk about what it means to be a good teammate. Hrabosky taught students how important it is to be active, responsible and yourself. Fredbird helped students act out this lesson while providing some fun and mischief along the way.

“We at Evangelical can’t say enough about how great it was to have Fredbird and Al Hrabosky come and speak to our students about being active, being respectful, and being yourself,” said Evangelical Principal Amanda Macias. “The students, teachers and parents loved every minute of the laughter, fun and dancing. Most importantly, the message about being a good teammate and accepting others who are different is what every student needs to be taught.”

