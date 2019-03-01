EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons announced Friday that Franklin M. Heindricks, 30, pleaded guilty to home invasion (Class X) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, after forcing his way into a home on Condit Street in Alton.

On April 19, 2018, Heindricks entered the home and asked the resident for a phone charger and a glass of water before being instructed to leave. Heindricks knocked again, requesting to use the restroom, which the resident declined, before he forced his way into the home armed with a knife. After knocking down both residents, Heindricks took the keys to the couple’s minivan and fled in the vehicle. Heindricks was located in the vehicle in Pontoon Beach, where he was arrested by the Pontoon Beach Police.

Home Invasion is a Class X felony, punishable by a range of 6–30 years in prison. Heindricks pleaded guilty in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who handed down the 17-year prison sentence. Heindricks will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Alton Police Department investigated the case.

