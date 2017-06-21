EDWARDSVILLE – Andrew Frank and Cole Hansel wound up having big roles to play in the Metro East Bears' 4-1 home win Tuesday over Highland in an Illinois American Legion District 22 game.

Frank had an outstanding pitching performance, keeping Highland in check and giving up just one run in the top of the sixth while Hansel had a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third that gave the Bears all they needed for the win.

Hansel, an Edwardsville High graduate who played in the spring for McHenry County College in suburban Chicago, used a lesson learned playing for the Scots to full advantage. “I think college definitely taught me that you might only get only one good pitch in an at-bat,” Hansel said. “If that first pitch is there, I always try to swing at it, but you have to recognize the pitch and be able to shut down if you can

“On the single, that was a first-pitch fastball; I recognized it and I was trying to not let it get by me. I was lucky enough that it squeaked over the first baseman.”

Frank, who played for Edwardsville in the spring, was making his first start on the mound in quite some time Tuesday. “I don't even remember (when his last start was); that was a long time ago,” Frank said. “I know I'd been throwing bullpens in high school, but that's about it. I haven't seen much live hitting; I got a couple of innings in the (IHSA Class 4A final in Joliet).

“I knew it was going to be a little rough because I haven't thrown in a while, but I settled in and I felt fine.”

Frank was glad to be getting the ball Tuesday night. “Coach (Ken Schaake) said 'you're going to start tomorrow.' I said, 'all right, that sounds good.' I was up and ready to get back throwing again.”

The Bears have had a series of good pitching performances recently and seeing that helped Frank get ready for Tuesday’s start. “It definitely helps,” Frank said. “I'm kind of used to it from high school season; Kade (Burns) and (Andrew) Yancik threw complete game after complete game, so it kind of feels good to be able to continue that.”

