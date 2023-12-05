JERSEYVILLE - Senior Francis Vogel is a multi-sport Jersey Community High School athlete and he is playing a pivotal role on this year's Panthers' boys basketball team under head Coach Matt Murphy.

Francis is a three-year Jersey player moving from Brussels his freshman year.

He was a wide receiver/cornerback on the Panthers' varsity football team in 2023.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Francis is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Coach Murphy had this to say about his senior player: "Francis has a motor that not many players have nor can match. He is an all-around very good athlete with a lot of passion for the game. Francis has natural instincts that cannot be taught on the defensive end.

"He plays a lot bigger than his 6-foot-2 size and is relentless on the glass and attacking the rim. He is a two-year starter and brings experience to the team as well."

Again, congrats to Francis Vogel for his honor as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of Month for Jersey Community High School.

