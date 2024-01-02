JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior guard Francis Vogel has had quite an impact on the Panthers program since moving to the school from Brussels after his freshman year.

Vogel is now a three-year Panthers player and has what his coach Matt Murphy described as "a motor, or approach to the game that not many players have nor can they match."

Vogel is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

"He is an all-around very good athlete with a lot of passion for the game," Coach Murphy said. "Francis has natural instincts that cannot be taught on the defensive end. He plays a lot bigger than his 6-foot-2 size and is relentless on the glass and attacking the rim.

"He is a two-year starter and brings experience to the team as well."

Again, congrats to Vogel for his recognition as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

