JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior guard Francis Vogel has had quite an impact on the Panthers program since moving to the school from Brussels after his freshman year.

Vogel is now a three-year Panthers player and has what his coach Matt Murphy described as "a motor, or approach to the game that not many players have nor can they match."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Vogel is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"He is an all-around very good athlete with a lot of passion for the game," Coach Murphy said. "Francis has natural instincts that cannot be taught on the defensive end. He plays a lot bigger than his 6-foot-2 size and is relentless on the glass and attacking the rim.

"He is a two-year starter and brings experience to the team as well."

Again, congrats to Vogel for his recognition as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

More like this:

Dec 5, 2023 - Francis Vogel Key To Panthers' Success, Is A Sparklight Internet Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 25, 2023 - Southwestern Holds Off Late Jersey Rally In Roxana Hoopsgiving Tourney, Plus Other Roundup

Sep 26, 2023 - Logan Wade Off To Outstanding Boys Cross Country Start For Panthers, Is A Sparklight Male Athlete Of Month

Sep 29, 2023 - Alex Hubbell Emerges As Senior Catalyst For Jersey Boys Soccer Team, Is A Sparklight Male Athlete Of Month

Dec 14, 2023 - Bowler Melton Is Standout In Athletics, Top Student: Is A Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month

 