BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department received what Chief Mike Dixon described as "some truly heartfelt gifts of appreciation" from Fran and Bob Eagan recently, shown in the photograph above.

"Fran has been making blankets for returning servicemen for some time and recently decided to make blankets for every member of the Bethalto Department to show what she described as her appreciation for what they do," Chief Dixon said. "The officers were honored and excited to receive the gift and are truly appreciative of the overall support we receive from not only Fran and Bob but our entire community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"Thank you for those who support our department, and a special thanks to Fran and Bob for all they have done to recognize those who live to serve others."

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - From Driveway Sales to Gallery Display: Milton Artist of the Month Talks Inspiration

Today - Two Face Arson Charges In Bethalto

Feb 23, 2024 - Bethalto Incident: Parent Combative With Police During Child Inquiry

6 days ago - East Alton Man Charged With Grooming Children Via TikTok

Feb 25, 2024 - Bethalto Man Faces Attempted Murder, Battery Charges After Stabbing Family Members

 