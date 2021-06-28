BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department received what Chief Mike Dixon described as "some truly heartfelt gifts of appreciation" from Fran and Bob Eagan recently, shown in the photograph above.

"Fran has been making blankets for returning servicemen for some time and recently decided to make blankets for every member of the Bethalto Department to show what she described as her appreciation for what they do," Chief Dixon said. "The officers were honored and excited to receive the gift and are truly appreciative of the overall support we receive from not only Fran and Bob but our entire community.

"Thank you for those who support our department, and a special thanks to Fran and Bob for all they have done to recognize those who live to serve others."

