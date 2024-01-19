Frakes, Cox, Promise Two Delightful Special Productions In February Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Kevin Frakes and Lee Cox are promising to chase the Winter Blues away with TWO special productions in February - with Treats and Sweets, AND delightful productions to be enjoyed by everyone. Lee is producing " Country Love" on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the Dorothy Colonius Foyer; ALT Board members will be creating plates of Chocolate Dreams while guests enjoy Musical Selections from seven local artists who will enhance a program that discusses the journey of loving Country Music. Guests will enjoy FREE Champagne, Hot Chocolate - and the chance to enjoy their favorite country hits performed by Lisa Rosenstock, Kathy Piercy, Margery Handy, James Cummings, Corrine Jones, Shea Maples, and Lorian Warford....and maybe a surprise guest! Up to (50) Tickets will be sold for each performance for $25 (which includes all refreshments and libations). AND attendees will have the chance to " Vote" for their favorite singer/duo and the performer's score will be tabulated on Sunday and some lucky Country-Lovin - STAR will be awarded $500 (from a secret donation made to ALT for just such a purpose!) Article continues after sponsor message THEN, Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes will open the most-Charming story of Love, THE FOURPOSTER, on the Mainstage for (8) performances February 16, 2024, through 25, 2024. Frakes appeared in a production many years ago with Piasa Players and loved the Play that became the basis for the Musical, " I DO, I DO!" and the Movie, SAME TIME NEXT YEAR. The play stars Regional Talents, Carolyn Bergdolt and Alex Trepka and Frakes has utilized his woodworking talents to actually build the famous bed and many of the turn of the century set pieces! The play takes place between 1898 and 1925 and so costumes, "gaslights" and so many vintage props and decor became the challenge for all those who LOVE this charming show. So February many be a short month, but ALT is NEVER short on producing Entertainment for the Riverbend Region - and EVERY space at the Showplace in ringing out with the sounds of performers mounting such an array of performance art, and SOMETHING for everyone! THE FOURPOSTER is part of the mainstage Season, but individual tickets can be purchased for $27 -- and Interviews with Kevin Frakes about his newest project of LOVE can be arranged through his personal contact number 618-407-2447. Photographer, Anna Sims will be on hand to capture the "love" and Michael Cox, Michele and Corrine Jones, and Brant McCance will be on hand to support the on-stage and back-stage mayhem of staging a BIG Play with BIG Heart. Yes, Alton Little Theater is showing off its LOVE of performing on so many days in the LOVIN' month of February! * And right around the corner, ALT will announce its fabulous 91st Season on March 1st and Advance Tickets go on sale during the March premier of ALABAMA STORY! More like this: So guests are encouraged to wear some country duds or just their favorite "hearts" and come have some Pre-Valentine FUN at the ALT showplace. Contact Lee Cox through the ALT office 618-462-3205 for more information or to purchase tickets at the Box Office or online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org Print Version Submit a News Tip