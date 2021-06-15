Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation also produces a variety of other performing arts programs that focus on youth including Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, Audition Workshops, and is a producing partner of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

For more information or to register, click here.

FoxPACF.org • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • Instagram

More like this: