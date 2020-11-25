Foxes Grove Supportive Living In Wood River Support Women's OASIS Center For Thanksgiving Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Foxes Grove Supportive Living in Wood River made a decision this year to bless the local Women's Oasis Center for Thanksgiving by having staff and residents donate items for a feast. Article continues after sponsor message "Our support of the Women's OASIS Center during the Thanksgiving holiday season is something we feel is important during the Pandemic crisis, it makes us look outside of what we are going through," Amy Pohlman, community relations coordinator for Foxes Grove, said. "It's a reminder to those of us in healthcare that support is needed for so many groups and organizations in the Riverbend area. It was honestly fun and I was not surprised by the generosity of the residents and staff, so happy to be a part of such an amazing organization." Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip