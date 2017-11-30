COLLINSVILLE - The life of a fourth person has been claimed from a tragic accident that occurred on Nov. 21 in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Hamel.

Illinois State Police confirmed that 20-year-old Tori Carroll, from Alhambra, was pronounced dead today at St. Louis University Hospital. Hailey Bertels, 20, and Madisen Bertels, 17, sisters of Staunton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Vivian Vu, 19, of Joplin, Mo., died on Nov. 23 from injuries sustained in the crash.

“It is a terrible tragedy," Sgt. Lewis of Illinois Police said early Thursday evening of the I-55 crash. "Crashes of this magnitude are rare."

The investigation into the crash is very active right now in the I-55 accident, Lewis said.

Carroll was a passenger inside a black Kia involved in the accident. There were seven total vehicles struck by a semi-tractor trailer. An official cause of why the semi-tractor trailer struck the other cars has not been released.

