Members of the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball planning committee were among the first to see the newest “Duck Plucker” ambulance at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Ambulance #64, purchased with funds raised at the 2012 event, took to the streets on March 13. It is the fourth vehicle made possible through the generosity of local sportsmen. Since the first Duck Pluckers Ball in 2009, more than 15,000 people in our community have benefited from these state-of-the-art vehicles. More than 100 people in cardiac arrest have had the Bluetooth advantage for a good outcome.

“Bluetooth technology allows us to do 12-lead EKGs from anywhere — a home, business or on the road,” said Jason Bowman, EMS supervisor at AMH. “The EKG can be transmitted to a doctor at any hospital in the greater Alton area before the patient arrives in the Emergency Department. This critical information helps the physician determine if the patient is having an active heart attack so treatment can begin immediately on arrival.”

The newest addition to the fleet features camouflaged doors.

“People outside of our area might wonder why the doors are done in camo,” said Nancy Simpson, who co-chairs the Duck Pluckers Ball along with Mary Lou Cousley. “But our supporters will know that the doors are a tribute to their generosity, a thank you for providing this ambulance for the people in our community.”

The 2013 Duck Pluckers Ball will take place on Saturday, April 27, at NILO Farms in Brighton, Ill. The event includes trap and skeet shooting, a dog demonstration, steak dinner, live and silent auctions, and music by the Glendale Riders. For more information about the Duck Pluckers Ball, please contact the AMH Development Office at 618-463-7701.

Members of the Duck Pluckers Ball planning committee are pictured with the newest addition to the AMH ambulance fleet. From left to right are Mark Maggos, Marlene Lewis, co-chair Nancy Simpson, Jeanne Truckey, Joanne Adams and EMS supervisor Jason Bowman. Not pictured are committee members Gay Bryant, Mike Farrell, Gaye and Barry Julian, co-chair Mary Lou Cousley and Steve Cousley.

