EDWARDSVILLE - Fathers and daughters are invited to put on their dancing shoes and step out together for a fun Valentine's event at this year's Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville.

A special time full of sweet memories awaits participants along with dancing, dinner, photo booth, and crafts. The dance will be held on Saturday, February 6th from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m at the Wildey Theatre.

Registration is now taking place at the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department by going to the city's website www.cityofedwardsville.com under Park and Recreation Department. All participants must be registered by January 29th. Cost is $15 per person.

Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write "Daddy Daughter" on the envelope. To register or for more information, please call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

