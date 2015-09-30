Madison County Community Development announced it has awarded Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships to 14 county students.

The CSBG Scholarship Program helps low-income Madison County residents finance higher education. Students enrolled in an Illinois college, university or vocational training program may qualify for a $1,500 CSBG Scholarship. Funds can be applied toward tuition, study-related fees and books. Individual scholarships are based on a student’s financial need.

“For more than 20 years, Madison County, in association with the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, has been awarding scholarships to assist deserving students to increase their self-sufficiency and obtain an education to help them become viable, contributing members of our society,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan.

“This is an excellent program that has been instrumental in helping hundreds of county residents,” Dunstan added. “I am not only proud of the students who receive the scholarships, but of the Scholarship Committee members who did an excellent job identifying students who not only have a need, but who are committed to improving their respective lives and long-term career opportunities.”

Members of the CSBG Scholarship Committee included Jennifer Roth, director of the Madison County Mental Health Board; Maura Wuellner of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Rev. Larry Wise, pastor of the Highland Community Church.

2015 CSBG Scholarship recipients:

Lewis & Clark Community College

Cory Howard of Cottage Hills, majoring in Business Management

Virgil Lockett III of Glen Carbon, majoring in Accounting

Patrick Mays of Alton, majoring in Process Operations Technology

Brandy McCall-Leal of Roxana, majoring in Art

Michael Nance of Cottage Hills, majoring in Welding Technology

Article continues after sponsor message

Daton Rippley of Godfrey, majoring in Process Operations Technology

Dennis Hodge of Alton, majoring in Computer Networking

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Vanessa Murray of Glen Carbon, majoring in Geography

Genesis Young of Edwardsville, majoring in Nursing

Southwestern Illinois College

Gloria Brown of Granite City, majoring in Human Services

Brittany Carroll of Granite City, majoring in Human Services

Zachary Ford of Troy, majoring in Nursing

Nicole Malherek of Granite City, majoring in Business

Veronica Thomas of Madison, majoring in Human Services

More like this: