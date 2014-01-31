On Wednesday, January 29, 2014, the final of four suspects was taken into custody for a Home Invasion that occurred on January 16th in the 1300 block of Pearl Street in Alton, IL.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Pearl Street after a request for EMS was received via 911. Immediately, officers saw the victim had been severely injured from an apparent home invasion and contacted the Alton Police Detective Bureau.

The investigation revealed that four suspects, Rachel Barnes, 24, Christopher Hill, 27, DeMarco Smith, 20, and Curtis Wallace, 38, went to the victim’s house to commit an Armed Robbery. While there, Hill and Wallace took the plan further, beating the victim with a gun, pipe wrench and their fists and feet and by stabbing the victim with a knife.

The 55 year old male victim sustained multiple injuries, some of which were life threatening. We are happy to report that the victim was stabilized and has been discharged from the hospital.

All four suspects in this incident were from St. Louis, MO. The Alton Police would like this case serve to as an example. “The river will not stop us. The men and women of the Alton Police Department are tenacious, eager and devoted to arresting all criminals that enter our city,” said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons. “Let it be known, I think we have one of the finest investigation bureaus in the Metro East Area and it was their dedication and hard work that brought this case to a successful conclusion,” Simmons continued.

The Alton Police Department has stated it will work in cooperation with any agency needed to bring criminals to justice and thanked The St. Louis County and St. Louis City Police Departments for their help in the apprehension of these criminals. “We value our relationship with both departments and I truly appreciate the partnership we have had over the years,” commented Simmons.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

