BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Four SIUE volleyball players were named to All-Ohio Valley Conference squads for their outstanding performances in the Spring 2021 season, the league announced Wednesday. This marks the most All-OVC selections in a single season since SIUE joined the conference in the 2013-14 academic year.

Rachel McDonald, a senior outside hitter from Cold Spring, Kentucky, was the lone Cougar to earn a spot on the 15-player First Team. This is McDonald's second All-OVC First Team nod, earning the honor in the 2018 season. McDonald also appeared in the All-OVC Second Team last season, the only Cougar to be selected for an All-Conference team. McDonald led the Cougars with 3.08 kills per set and hit for a .220 clip. McDonald also averaged 2.67 digs per set, good for third-best on the team. McDonald also led the Red & White with 164.5 total points over 14 matches played.

Three Cougar volleyball players were named to the seven-player All-OVC Second Team for their efforts during this season. All three SIUE student-athletes who appear in the Second Team are doing so for the first time in their careers.

Savannah Christian, a redshirt freshman middle blocker from Washington, Missouri, is the youngest player to appear on the All-OVC Second Team. Christian led SIUE's starting rotation with an impressive .328 hitting percentage and ranked third on the team with 2.38 kills per set. Christian was also named OVC Defensive Player of the Week for the week of February 10, helping the Cougars earn a season-opening sweep at Belmont.

Hope Everett, a redshirt sophomore middle blocker from Norris City, Illinois, notched 2.37 kills per set, good for a .265 hitting percentage. Everett also added 44 total blocks and recorded an impressive 133.5 total points over the course of the regular season.

Jordyn Klein, a senior libero from St. Charles, Missouri, led the Cougars with 5.73 digs per set and 11 service aces. Klein also earned OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the week of March 17, in which she shattered her own record for most digs in a three-set match to help SIUE earn back-to-back straight set victories over Murray State.

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action tomorrow at 5 p.m., when No. 4 seed SIUE takes on top-seeded Morehead State in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament. The match will be held at Johnson Arena on the campus of Morehad State University, and live stats and video will be available.

