ALTON - Led by stellar performances by four seniors, Alton High defeated Jerseyville 6-5 in boys tennis in Alton on Monday.

Alton was led by their four seniors, Parker Mayhew, Nate Bartlett, Luke Boyd, and James McKeever. The seniors all picked up singles wins at number one through four singles.

Mayhew and McKeever won at one doubles and Bartlett teamed with Jayden Snow to win at three doubles for Alton. Jersey won at five and six singles and two, four, and five doubles.

Alton coach Jesse Macias said: "Our four seniors came out today and played outstanding tennis. They hit with confidence in singles and gutted out some big matches. The match really came down to one doubles and James and Parker played great in the big moments.

"I'm proud of everybody but I can't say enough about our seniors."

The Redbirds play at home Friday against Rockton Hononegah and Jefferson City Helias, before hosting the 15-team Robert Logan Doubles Invitational on Saturday.

