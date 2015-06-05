The Alton Fighting Irish Soccer Club has openings for four girls on their fall 2015 U9 Soccer Club. The Soccer Club is comprised of girls from the greater Alton area and includes players from Alton, Bethalto, Fosterburg, Godfrey, Carlinville, Piasa and Jerseyville.

Girls interested in playing should have a birthdate between 8/1/06 and 7/31/07. The Fighting Irish will compete in the Saint Louis Youth Soccer League (SLYSA). The Club offers weekly foot skills with expert trainers as well professional goal keeper instruction.

Another tryout will be held Friday June 5, 2015 at 5:30 PM at Glazebrook Park. Players interested in trying out should contact Robert Stephan at robert@stephancompany.com. Tryouts are free of charge. Players who cannot make the June 5 tryout may request an individual tryout session.

