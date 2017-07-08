ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex in Alton at 1:32 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, and four individuals were injured by gunfire.

The four injured in the shooting were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (618) 463-3505 Option 8 or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. You may remain anonymous.

