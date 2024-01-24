EDWARDSVILLE - Four individuals from Alton and St. Louis have been charged with retail theft in Wood River, Alton, and Godfrey, including two cases of liquor theft from Walmart in Wood River, according to Madison County court documents.

Foujita E. Anderson, 55, of St. Louis, was charged by the Wood River Police Department with one count of retail theft over $100. On Jan. 5, 2024, Anderson allegedly stole bottles of liquor with a total value in excess of $300 from Walmart. Court documents indicate she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Oscar D. Davis, 52, homeless, was arrested by the Alton Police Department after allegedly stealing less than $300 worth of food items from the Walgreens located at 1650 Washington Ave. in Alton on Dec. 18, 2023. Court documents state Davis had previously been convicted of theft over $500 on April 25, 2023 in Madison County.

Article continues after sponsor message

Davis faces a Class 4 felony for retail theft, an upgraded charge due to this being Davis’s second or subsequent offense. In this most recent case, Davis was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Geornetta M. Jones, 42, of St. Louis, was charged with retail theft over $300 on Dec. 18, 2023. Jones allegedly stole over $300 worth of bottles of liquor from the Walmart located at 610 Wesley Drive in Wood River, according to court documents. She faces one Class 3 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Alexis M. Gaither, 30, of Alton, was charged with retail theft over $300 after allegedly under-ringing certain merchandise from the Walmart at 660 Godfrey Road in Godfrey on Dec. 17, 2023. Court documents allege Gaither “caused the register to reflect $1.32 for the purchase of” multiple general merchandise items which had a total value in excess of $300.

Gaither faces a Class 3 felony for the retail theft charge and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: