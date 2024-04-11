EDWARDSVILLE - Four individuals are facing felony charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery, and more in cases filed across Madison County in recent weeks.

Brenden A. Weathersby, 29, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of battery and one count each of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. He allegedly caused bodily harm to three different victims on March 30, 2024, after punching one in the face, pushing another to the ground, and dragging a family or household member “across the floor by her hair,” according to court documents.

Weathersby had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2019 in St. Clair County; his latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. He faces a Class 4 felony for domestic battery, three Class A misdemeanors for all other charges, and was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Michael W. Piper, 42, of Granite City, was charged with aggravated battery and mob action. On March 22, 2024, Piper allegedly acted with another individual to cause bodily harm to a victim, who Piper allegedly struck in the face with his fists. This incident reportedly occurred at O’Connell’s Pub in Granite City.

Piper was charged with a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery and a CLass 4 felony for mob action. His case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Russell Y. March II, 23, of Belleville, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery and one count of domestic battery. On March 24, 2024, March allegedly strangled a household or family member by wrapping his arm around her neck and applying pressure. He also allegedly “forced her onto a bed,” resulting in the latter count of domestic battery.

The Troy Police Department presented March’s case, in which he faces a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Whittney B. London, 35, of Godfrey, was charged with domestic battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a residence on March 24, 2024. According to court documents, London allegedly trespassed at an Alton residence, grabbed the resident, and damaged their door frame.

London’s case was presented by the City of Alton; she faces a Class 4 felony for criminal trespass and two Class A misdemeanors for battery and property damage. She was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until her initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

