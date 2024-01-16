GODFREY - Four have been charged with knowingly taking possession of merchandise offered for sale in the Walmart at 6660 Godfrey Road without paying the retail value of the merchandise. Each has been charged with one count of Retail Theft Over $300.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine signed the charges recently for the four suspects. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office released the following charges information.

Facing charges are:

Rmond D. Hickman, DOB 10/11/1997

Hickman faces a Retail Theft Over $300 charge for allegedly taking multiple bottles of liquor and electronics, having a total value in excess of $300.00, with intention of permanently depriving the merchant of the possession of such merchandise without paying the retail value of the merchandise.

Malcolm J. Beal, DOB 08/29/1999

Article continues after sponsor message

Beal faces the charge of Retail Theft Over $300 for allegedly removing multiple bottles of liquor and electronics having a value in excess of $300.00 and with the intention of permanently depriving the merchant of the possession of such merchandise without paying there retail value of the merchandise.

Jeremiah D. Furry, DOB 02/14/1988

Furry faces Retail Theft Over $300 charge for allegedly taking food items and various merchandise with the intent of permanently depriving the merchant of possession of such merchandise, without paying the full retail value of the merchandise.

Dion White, DOB 03/03/1996

White is charged with Retail Theft Over $300 and faces the charge of taking video games, exercise equipment and various merchandise from the Walmart store in Godfrey with the intention of permanently depriving the merchant of the possession of the merchandise without paying the full value of the merchandise.

These charges and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: