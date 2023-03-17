ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School added to its impressive list of college signings the past couple of weeks. Four more athletes committed to continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

The four student-athletes are:

Dre Davis - Lewis and Clark Community College - Soccer

Dre, a three-sport athlete for the Explorers plays soccer, basketball, and tennis.

Dre has been a Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month three times already, twice for soccer and once for basketball.

He was a captain on the soccer team in his junior and senior years and also voted all-conference both those seasons. He was voted all-sectional his junior year and was an honorable mention his senior year.

Dre said that Marquette is a really great place and that he's loved his time there. He wanted to thank all his teachers and coaches that invested in him.

He chose LCCC because he wanted to stay local and had always admired the school's soccer program.

Dre was also on the student council, National Honors Society, Academic ACES, BCA, and Yearbook Committee.

At Lewis and Clark, he plans to study secondary education.

Stetson Isringhausen - Lewis and Clark Community College - Tennis

Stetson played soccer as well as tennis for the Explorers.

He chose LCCC because it was local and a very affordable option with his tennis scholarship.

As an Explorer, he took third place in Sectionals for tennis which qualified him for state. He was also part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club and National Honors Society.

He plans to study either business or accounting at Lewis and Clark.

Joe Brangenberg - Lewis and Clark Community College - Tennis

Joe will join Stetson at LCCC, also choosing the school for its affordability and locality.

He played soccer and tennis and was part of numerous clubs including National Honors Society, Campus Ministry, Academic ACES, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, and RBGA Young Adults Committee.

Joe was once an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month.

He called Marquette a "spiritually enriching environment" and will miss the tennis bus rides and matches against Alton.

At Lewis and Clark, he plans on studying business and real estate.

Hayden Garner - John Wood Community College - Baseball

Hayden was also a three-sport athlete for Marquette. Along with baseball, he played football and bowled.

He came across John Woods on social media. He visited and said he made a positive connection with the coach.

"It felt like the right fit for me," Hayden said.

He earned all-conference for baseball in his junior year.

He plans on studying sports management.

