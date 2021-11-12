EDWARDSVILLE - Four seniors from the Edwardsville High School girls soccer team signed their letters of intent to play for various top-level college teams in ceremonies held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Payton Federmann, a play-making forward, will attend Nebraska-Omaha, Jadyn Renth, a midfielder, and striker, will attend Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., midfielder Sydney Lane, who opted to play club soccer last year for St. Louis Scott-Gallagher, will play for SIU-Edwardsville and teammate Macie Hockett signed to play for Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau.

Lane will be adding much to a very strong Cougar program under head coach Derek Burton, who recently led SIUE to a berth in the NCAA Division-I women's soccer tournament. Although playing last year for Scott-Gallagher, Lane scored three goals for the Tigers in the 2019 season.

Renth will play for the Division-II Skyhawks in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association under head coach Chase Wooten. Renth scored two goals in the 2021 season, and will be depended upon by the Tigers in the upcoming spring campaign.

Hockett will play for Redhawks head coach Heather Nelson after also having played for Scott-Gallagher in the 2021 spring season. In her freshman season in 2019, Hockett scored twice for the Tigers and will be seen as an important player this coming spring.

Abby Federmann is very proud of the players' accomplishments and sees bright futures for all of her signees.

"Yes, it is very exciting to see all of their hard work over the years, both academically and athletically, allow them to continue to play the sport they love," Federmann said. "Playing at Division I or II level is no small feat, and the girls should be very proud of themselves. Selfishly, I'm thrilled to have all this talent on one team this season!"

