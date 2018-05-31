Four DUI citations issued by Edwardsville Police over overtime traffic enforcement period
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fifth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 29th, 2018.
The specific overtime traffic enforcement details netted a total of three Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and thirty-two other traffic violations. There were no alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.
During the enforcement period of May 18, 2018, to May 29, 2018, Edwardsville officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of four Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and sixty-four other traffic citations. The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period.
