EAST ALTON - The East Alton, Alton, Roxana and Wood River fire departments responded to a house fire on Charlene Street in East Alton around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

“The house itself just had some exterior damage,” said East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley. “[The homeowner] lost an unattached garage and work equipment in it.”

There were no injuries. The fire was ruled accidental. Electric lines in the garage were an added concern, but Quigley said this did not pose further problems.

“The electrical was secondary,” he added. “It was actually the overhead lines of the detached garage. It was not the cause of the fire or had anything to do with the fire itself.”

Emergency vehicles were on the scene within minutes and the fire was quickly extinguished.

